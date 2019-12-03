Swiss bank repo deals with non-banks won't require minimum reserves-SNB

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Tuesday banks’ repo transactions with non-banks would no longer be subject to minimum reserve requirements to reflect the growing importance of non-banks in the Swiss franc repo market.

Also as of the start of next year, securities lending transactions will be excluded from the calculation of mininum reserves as they are very similar to repo transactions, the central bank said in a statement here (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)