Swiss central bank to end negative rates "as soon as we are able"

LAUSANNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will end negative interest rates “as soon as we are able,” governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday, when asked about the central bank’s ultra-loose money policy aimed at preventing the Swiss franc’s overvaluation.

Speaking at an event in Lausanne, Maechler also said Switzerland’s reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators earlier this month would not impact the SNB’s policies.

“We’ve always had an excellent dialogue with the Americans,” she said. “They understand the position of Switzerland which is a unique position and we don’t have the right to intervene just to intervene. We will only intervene if there is a need.” (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by John Miller)