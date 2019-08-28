Swiss National Bank policy to stay loose to curb franc - Maechler

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has to keep monetary policy expansionary to counter demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc at a time of heightened global uncertainty, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.

Addressing an economic conference, she stressed the central bank’s willingness to intervene on currency markets and keep interest rates negative to help reduce the attractiveness of the franc, which she said was “very highly valued”. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Michael Shields)