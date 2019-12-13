Swiss National Bank "very happy" with price stability definition, Jordan tells CNN Money

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank sees no need to change its definition of price stability, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview published on Friday.

“We are very happy with our definition of price stability, which is below 2% but positive,” Jordan told broadcaster CNN Money. “We are a small, open economy. We are exposed to many shocks from abroad, so inflation can sometimes be a little bit higher, or a little bit lower, but over time, (this definition) is very helpful.”

The SNB on Thursday maintained its ultra-expansive monetary policy and downgraded inflation expectations for 2020 and 2021, which analysts said signaled it would not increase its policy rate from -0.75% in the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)