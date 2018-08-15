Swiss National Bank's Zurbruegg says recent franc rise justifies loose policy

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The recent strengthening of the Swiss franc in the wake of Turkish economic upheaval supports the continuation of the Swiss National Bank’s ultra-loose monetary stance, SNB vice chairman Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday.

The Swiss franc has appreciated nearly 3.7 percent against the euro in the last month as safe haven flows channeled into the currency amid rising political and economic risks in Europe.

“The developments in recent days have shown that the currency markets remain fragile, and can lead to safe haven flows into the Swiss franc,” Zurbruegg said at an event in Zurich.

This meant the central bank’s current policy of negative interest rates and interventions where needed in the currency markets was still justified, he said.