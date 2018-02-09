FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Swiss, South Korean central banks set currency swap accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of Korea (BOK) will enter a bilateral swap agreement that lets the central banks purchase Korean won and Swiss francs up to 11.2 trillion won or 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.67 billion), the SNB said.

“The BOK and the SNB have enjoyed a constructive exchange of views for many years. This bilateral swap agreement will further strengthen the collaboration between the two institutions,” the SNB added in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 0.9370 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields

