Swiss, South Korean central banks set currency swap accord

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of Korea (BOK) will enter a bilateral swap agreement that lets the central banks purchase Korean won and Swiss francs up to 11.2 trillion won or 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.67 billion), the SNB said.

“The BOK and the SNB have enjoyed a constructive exchange of views for many years. This bilateral swap agreement will further strengthen the collaboration between the two institutions,” the SNB added in a statement on Friday.