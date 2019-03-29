Swiss train maker Stadler Rail sets April 12 IPO date

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail set a price range for its initial public offering of between 33 and 41 Swiss francs ($33 and $41) per share, implying a market capitalisation of 3.3 billion to 4.1 billion francs.

It plans to list on the SIX Swiss stock exchange on or around April 12, the group said in a statement on Friday.

Stadler is offering up to 40,250,000 existing shares, of which primary shareholder Peter Spuhler will contribute up to 35 million.

The IPO’s joint coordinators have additionally been granted an over-allotment option of up to 5.25 million existing shares, or up to 15 percent of the base offering.