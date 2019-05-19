Bonds News
May 19, 2019 / 11:06 AM / in 2 hours

Swiss voters approve tax overhaul - TV projections

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss voters easily approved on Sunday a shake-up of the country’s corporate tax system, heading off what its finance minister had called an existential threat to Switzerland’s role as a business hub, projections for Swiss broadcaster SRF showed.

The projections from the gfs.bern polling outfit saw the measure passing in the binding referendum by a 66-34 percent margin.

The vote on tax reform and pension finance defuses a long-running row over favourable Swiss tax rates for multinational corporations. Acceptance was vital to prevent the country being branded a low-tax pariah, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below