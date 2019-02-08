RPT-Swiss raise 380 mln Sfr from 5G mobile spectrum auction

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss government raised 380 million Swiss francs ($379.3 million) from auctioning frequencies for the fifth-generation mobile frequency spectrum, it said on Friday.

Swisscom, Sunrise Commmunications and privately owned Salt each received part of the spectrum after newcomer Dense Air dropped out of the bidding.

Telecoms operators are keen to get 5G spectrum for an edge in new digital services such as powering the Internet of Things, industrial automation and autonomous vehicles.