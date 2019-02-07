Swiss to announce results of 5G mobile frequency auction on Friday

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will announce the result of its 5G mobile phone frequency auction on Friday, the Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.

Rivals Sunrise Communications and Salt Mobile are among the operators set to compete for the spectrum capacity to provide fifth-generation mobile phone services.

Market leader Swisscom is also likely to have entered the bidding, but has said it would comment only after the auction was completed.

The auction covers blocks of frequencies within the 700 MHz, 1400 MHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz ranges. It is set to raise at least 220 million Swiss francs ($220 million) if bids were submitted for all the blocks on offer.

Announcing its results on Thursday, state-controlled Swisscom said it had already successfully tested 5G applications and had established 5G test networks in Lausanne, Geneva, Zurich, Bern, Davos and Lucerne.

Telecoms operators are keen to get 5G spectrum for an edge in new digital services such as powering the Internet of Things, industrial automation and autonomous vehicles.

The Swiss government gave no indication of which companies were among the bidders in the auction.