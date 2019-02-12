Swiss watchdog retroactively cuts some Swisscom prices

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Communications Commission has retroactively cut some regulated prices that Swisscom charges rivals, the agency said on Tuesday.

“Responding to requests from Sunrise and Salt, the Federal Communications Commission has reviewed the prices charged for the regulated telecoms services offered by Swisscom. In many cases, these prices have been reduced with retroactive effect for the 2013–2016 period. They have been calculated for the first time on the basis of modern fibre-optic technology, rather than conventional copper cabling, as in the past,” it said in a statement, adding the ruling can be appealed.

