Swiss second quarter current account surplus halves to 9.88 billion Swiss francs

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s current account surplus shrank to 9.88 billion Swiss francs ($10.86 billion) in the second quarter of 2020, the Swiss National Bank said on Monday, less than half the 20.6 billion franc figure for the same quarter of 2019.

“This decline was principally due to lower receipts from direct investment abroad. While the goods trade balance and the services trade balance changed only marginally, there was a significant decrease in receipts and expenses,” the central bank said.

($1 = 0.9094 Swiss francs)