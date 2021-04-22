Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Huge shipments to India drive Swiss gold exports to 10-month high

By Reuters Staff

    LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland in March recorded
its biggest monthly gold exports  in ten months as shipments to
India leaped to their highest since 2013, underlining a revival
in Asian bullion demand, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. 
    Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and
transit hub. Its numbers provide an insight into market trends. 
    The data points to India leading a recovery in demand in
Asia, the biggest gold consuming region, after a slump caused by
the coronavirus pandemic.
    The data also suggests weak demand from investors in Europe
and the United States. A surge in exports to the United States
that began last year began to unwind in March as the country
sent far more metal back to Switzerland than it took in.

    
    
    Following are numbers for March and comparisons. 
    
    SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)         
          EXPORT (kg)
  Mar-21        134,726
  Feb-21        102,900
  Mar-20         96,197
 
          To China   To Hong    To India   To the     To
                     Kong                  U.S.       Britain
  Feb-21      9,389         31     82,641      1,674        469
  Jan-21      2,000      1,045     56,522     12,031         77
  Feb-20          0        152      6,637     43,212      6,830
 
    * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
    
    
    

    
 (Reporting by Peter Hobson;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
