U.S. attracts record amount of gold from Switzerland as pandemic upends market

    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland exported 126.6
tonnes of gold worth around $7 billion to the United States in
May - the biggest monthly shipment on record - as high prices in
New York continued to pull in metal, customs data showed on
Thursday. 
    Swiss shipments to China and India, usually the two largest
buyers, remained near rock bottom.  
    The coronavirus crisis has turned the global gold market on
its head, with purchases of jewellery and gold bars in Asia
falling sharply while investors in the West stock up on bullion
as a safe asset to weather a period of turmoil.
    Prices on the CME Group's Comex exchange in New York
 have been consistently higher than prices elsewhere,
encouraging people to ship gold to the city.
    Switzerland, a major trading, vaulting and refining centre
for precious metals, has now shipped 281 tonnes of gold to the
United States since the start of March - 15 times more than was
shipped in the whole of 2019. 
    Meanwhile, Switzerland shipped 503 kg (0.5 tonnes) of gold
to India, 42 kg to Hong Kong and no gold at all to China in May.
    Each of these destinations usually receives hundreds of
tonnes of metal from Switzerland a year. Since the start of
March India has imported 7.6 tonnes, Hong Kong has taken 195 kg
and mainland China has received nothing. 
    In total, Switzerland exported 141.9 tonnes of gold in May.
    Following are the numbers for May 2020 and comparisons.
     
    SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)
          EXPORT (kg)
  May-20      141,874
  Apr-20      132,030
  May-19      102,015
    
    DESTINATION OF SWISS GOLD EXPORTS (KG)    
          To China    To Hong Kong  To India     To the U.S. 
  May-20           0            42          503       126,551
  Apr-20           0             1          500       111,678
  May-19      13,000         2,748       53,102           303
 
    * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by
source.
    
    
    
    

