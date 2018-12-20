Apparel & Accessories
TABLE-Swiss platinum exports fall back in November

    LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's exports of platinum fell in
November from a four-year high in the previous month, and the country became a
net importer of palladium rather than a net exporter, Swiss customs data showed
on Thursday.
    Switzerland is a major trading, refining and vaulting centre for precious
metals.
    Following are the numbers for November and comparisons.    
     
    SWISS PLATINUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)*     
 Month   Imports  Imports     Imports   Exports  Exports    Exports  Net
         (raw)    (semi-manu  (total)   (raw)    (semi-man  (total)  imports
                  factured)                      ufactured           (exports)
                                                 )                   
 Nov-18     1599         370     1,969    1,213        852    2,065        -96
 Oct-18     2718         406     3,124     1521      1,632    3,153        -29
 Nov-17    1,074         153     1,227    1,468        678    2,146       -919
    SWISS PALLADIUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)*         
 Month   Imports  Imports     Imports   Exports  Exports    Exports  Net
         (raw)    (semi-manu  (total)   (raw)    (semi-man  (total)  imports
                  factured)                      ufactured           (exports)
                                                 )                   
 Nov-18     1656          84     1,740      751        696    1,447        293
 Oct-18     1321         116     1,437     1363        278    1,641       -204
 Nov-17      929         141     1,070      661        348    1,009         61
    * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by source.
    
    

 (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
