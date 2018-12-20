TABLE-Swiss platinum exports fall back in November

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's exports of platinum fell in November from a four-year high in the previous month, and the country became a net importer of palladium rather than a net exporter, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. Switzerland is a major trading, refining and vaulting centre for precious metals. Following are the numbers for November and comparisons. SWISS PLATINUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)* Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-manu (total) (raw) (semi-man (total) imports factured) ufactured (exports) ) Nov-18 1599 370 1,969 1,213 852 2,065 -96 Oct-18 2718 406 3,124 1521 1,632 3,153 -29 Nov-17 1,074 153 1,227 1,468 678 2,146 -919 SWISS PALLADIUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)* Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-manu (total) (raw) (semi-man (total) imports factured) ufactured (exports) ) Nov-18 1656 84 1,740 751 696 1,447 293 Oct-18 1321 116 1,437 1363 278 1,641 -204 Nov-17 929 141 1,070 661 348 1,009 61 * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Susan Fenton)