TABLE-Swiss platinum exports surge to 4-year high in October

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's exports of platinum surged in October to the highest since October 2014, as shipments to the United States, China and Italy rose sharply, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday. Switzerland is a major trading, refining and vaulting centre for precious metals. Following are the numbers for September and comparisons. SWISS PLATINUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)* Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-manu (total) (raw) (semi-man (total) imports factured) ufactured (exports) ) Oct-18 2,511 406 2,917 1,521 1,631 3,152 -235 Sep-18 2,088 347 2,435 351 874 1,225 1,210 Oct-17 1,571 212 1,783 1,119 303 1,422 361 SWISS PALLADIUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)* Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-manu (total) (raw) (semi-man (total) imports factured) ufactured (exports) ) Oct-18 1,184 116 1,300 1,350 278 1,628 -328 Sep-18 304 78 382 2,951 231 3,182 -2,800 Oct-17 2,558 153 2,711 823 272 1,095 1,616 * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)