November 20, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss platinum exports surge to 4-year high in October

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's exports of platinum surged in
October to the highest since October 2014, as shipments to the United States,
China and Italy rose sharply, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.
    Switzerland is a major trading, refining and vaulting centre for precious
metals.
    Following are the numbers for September and comparisons.    
    
    SWISS PLATINUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)*      
 Month   Imports  Imports     Imports   Exports  Exports    Exports  Net
         (raw)    (semi-manu  (total)   (raw)    (semi-man  (total)  imports
                  factured)                      ufactured           (exports)
                                                 )                   
 Oct-18    2,511         406     2,917    1,521      1,631    3,152       -235
 Sep-18    2,088         347     2,435      351        874    1,225      1,210
 Oct-17    1,571         212     1,783    1,119        303    1,422        361
    SWISS PALLADIUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)*     
 Month   Imports  Imports     Imports   Exports  Exports    Exports   Net
         (raw)    (semi-manu  (total)   (raw)    (semi-man  (total)   imports
                  factured)                      ufactured            (exports)
                                                 )                    
 Oct-18    1,184         116     1,300    1,350        278     1,628       -328
 Sep-18      304          78       382    2,951        231     3,182     -2,800
 Oct-17    2,558         153     2,711      823        272     1,095      1,616
    * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by source.
    
    

 (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
