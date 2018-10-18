TABLE-Swiss platinum imports and palladium exports surge in September

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland's imports of platinum surged in September to their highest since December, while palladium exports jumped to levels not seen since August last year, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. Switzerland is a major trading, refining and vaulting centre for precious metals. Following are the numbers for September and comparisons. SWISS PLATINUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)* Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-manu (total) (raw) (semi-man (total) imports factured) ufactured (exports ) ) Sep-18 2,069 347 2,416 351 872 1,223 1,193 Aug-18 1,291 394 1,685 1,093 634 1,727 -42 Sep-17 1,297 158 1,455 1,178 371 1,549 -94 SWISS PALLADIUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)* Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-manu (total) (raw) (semi-man (total) imports factured) ufactured (exports ) ) Sep-18 251 78 329 2,951 231 3,182 -2,853 Aug-18 2,529 115 2,644 640 162 802 1,842 Sep-17 1,986 188 2,174 1,860 695 2,555 -381 * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by David Goodman)