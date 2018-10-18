FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss platinum imports and palladium exports surge in September

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland's imports of platinum surged in
September to their highest since December, while palladium exports jumped to
levels not seen since August last year, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.
    Switzerland is a major trading, refining and vaulting centre for precious
metals.
    Following are the numbers for September and comparisons.
    
    SWISS PLATINUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)*        
 Month   Imports   Imports     Imports   Exports   Exports    Exports   Net
         (raw)     (semi-manu  (total)   (raw)     (semi-man  (total)   imports
                   factured)                       ufactured            (exports
                                                   )                    )
 Sep-18     2,069         347     2,416       351        872     1,223     1,193
 Aug-18     1,291         394     1,685     1,093        634     1,727       -42
 Sep-17     1,297         158     1,455     1,178        371     1,549       -94
    SWISS PALLADIUM IMPORTS/(EXPORTS) (KG)*     
 Month   Imports   Imports     Imports   Exports   Exports    Exports   Net
         (raw)     (semi-manu  (total)   (raw)     (semi-man  (total)   imports
                   factured)                       ufactured            (exports
                                                   )                    )
 Sep-18       251          78       329     2,951        231     3,182    -2,853
 Aug-18     2,529         115     2,644       640        162       802     1,842
 Sep-17     1,986         188     2,174     1,860        695     2,555      -381
    * Source: Swiss trade data. Data subject to revision by source.
    

 (Reporting by Peter Hobson
Editing by David Goodman)
