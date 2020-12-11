Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emergency vaccine approval not legal option in Switzerland -Swiss agency says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said an emergency approval for vaccines, such as the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, was not a legal option in Switzerland.

“Swissmedic works closely with international partner authorities and reviews all applications for COVID-19 vaccines as a matter of urgency and in a ‘rolling’ procedure,” the Swiss agency for therapeutic products said in a statement on Friday.

