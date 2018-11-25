Swiss voters reject cow horn initiative - Swiss TV

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swiss voters look set to reject a proposal to subsidise farmers who let their cows and goats grow horns naturally after a campaign that sparked national debate on animal rights, Swiss broadcaster SRF said on Sunday.

The initiative to preserve “the dignity of livestock” was led by farmer Armin Capaul, a self-described rebel who began his campaign nine years ago after “listening” to his herd.

Preliminary results at mid-day, after polls closed, showed 53 percent against with 47 in favour, SRF said. The government opposed the motion which would have inscribed subsidies in the constitution. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and John Revill in Zurich;)