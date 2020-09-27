Swiss voters split on $6.5 billion purchase of fighter jets: TV

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters were evenly split on Sunday on the government’s plan to spend up to 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.46 billion) on new fighter jets, projections for broadcaster SRF based on partial results showed.

Approving funding in the binding referendum would let the government decide next year among the Eurofighter from Airbus, the Rafale from France’s Dassault, Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet, or the Lockheed Martin F35-A Lightning II. The aircraft would replace Switzerland’s aging fleet of 30 F/A-18 Hornets, which will go out of service in 2030.

($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs)