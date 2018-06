ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - A radical plan to upend Switzerland’s financial landscape by barring commercial banks from creating money has been defeated after failing to win a majority of support from the Swiss cantons, Swiss broadcaster SRF said on Sunday.

The measure needed to secure a majority of Switzerland’s 26 cantons as well as a simple majority of voters to be successful. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Keith Weir)