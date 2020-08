ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Swisscom following suspicions the telecoms company is abusing its market position in the area of broadband communications.

Swisscom is accused of charging excessively high prices in its tenders for projects to connect company sites, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) said on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)