Swisscom cannot be forced to block websites that make films illegally available - court

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swisscom cannot be forced to block access to foreign internet sites that illegally make films available for viewing, the highest Swiss court said on Wednesday, ending a three-year-old copyright case brought by a local film company.

The Swiss Supreme Court dismissed the complaint of the company, Zurich-based Praesens-Film, that owns the Swiss rights for numerous films and had demanded that Swisscom deploy technology to block downloads or streaming access. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)