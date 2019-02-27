Entertainment Production
February 27, 2019 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swisscom cannot be forced to block websites that make films illegally available - court

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swisscom cannot be forced to block access to foreign internet sites that illegally make films available for viewing, the highest Swiss court said on Wednesday, ending a three-year-old copyright case brought by a local film company.

The Swiss Supreme Court dismissed the complaint of the company, Zurich-based Praesens-Film, that owns the Swiss rights for numerous films and had demanded that Swisscom deploy technology to block downloads or streaming access. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

