Wireless Telecommunication Services

Swisscom sells BICS stake to Proximus for 110 mln euros

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swisscom has agreed to sell its 22.4% stake in Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS) to majority owner Proximus for around 110 million euros ($133 million), it said on Tuesday.

Minority shareholder MTN Group Ltd is also selling its 20% stake in BICS to Proximus, Swisscom said, adding its financial outlook for 2021 remained unchanged.

BICS’s equipment handles global calls, text and Internet traffic.

$1 = 0.8279 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

