Swisscom proposes flat dividend for 2018 after in-line results

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swisscom reported 2018 net profit matching expectations on Thursday, as the telecoms company said it faced increased competition with global internet companies and possible market consolidation in Switzerland.

The internet, mobile phone and digital television provider reported net profit down 3 percent to 1.52 billion Swiss francs ($1.52 billion), matching forecasts in an Infront Data poll.

The company, which is 51 percent owned by the Swiss government, proposed to pay an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share, in line with its previous guidance. It also plans a similar payout for 2019, if it reaches its targets this year. ($1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)