Swisscom well placed to handle Swiss consolidation - CEO

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swisscom is well placed to handle the fallout from potential merger activity that will sharpen competition in Switzerland’s telecommunications market, Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said on Thursday.

He was responding to a question about news that Sunrise Communications Group is in talks over a potential acquisition of broadband provider Liberty Global’s Swiss business UPC Schweiz.

Schaeppi said such talks were no surprise, adding it was hard to say what impact consolidation would have. “I am of the opinion that it will further promote competition. But Swisscom is so well and broadly placed that we view competition positively,” he told a results news conference. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields)