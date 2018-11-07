Swiss Life says on track to meet, beat 2018 goals as fee income rises

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Life reported on Wednesday that its fee income in the first nine months of 2018 rose 7 percent, putting the country’s biggest life insurer on track to meet or beat goals for the current year.

Fee income was 1.16 billion Swiss francs ($1.16 billion)after the first three quarters, the company said, compared to 1.04 billion francs in the previous year. Nine-month premiums rose 4 percent in local currency to 14.7 billion francs.

“We are confident that we will achieve or exceed all our goals under the Swiss Life 2018 group-wide programme,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0004 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)