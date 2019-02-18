Financials
February 18, 2019 / 6:19 AM / in an hour

Swiss Re completes 1 billion franc share buyback

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has completed its 1 billion Swiss franc ($996.12 million) share buyback, the reinsurer said on Monday, finishing a programme launched last year.

The Zurich-based company said it had bought 11.2 million shares, equivalent to 3.21 percent of its outstanding shares, at an average price of 89.17 francs per share.

The buy-back was established to return capital to shareholders, said the company, which is due to report its full-year earnings on Thursday. ($1 = 1.0039 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

