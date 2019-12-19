Natural and man-made disasters caused losses of $140 billion in 2019 - Swiss Re

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Natural and man-made disasters caused global economic losses of around $140 billion during 2019, Swiss Re said on Thursday, slightly down from the $176 billion figure a year earlier.

Natural catastrophes like tropical cyclones in Mozambique and India were responsible for $133 billion of the losses, the company said, citing research from the Swiss Re Institute. The figure was below the $200 billion average for the last ten years.

Insured losses from natural catastrophes fell to $50 billion from $84 billion in 2018. Globally, more than 11,000 people died or went missing in disasters in 2019, Swiss Re added. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)