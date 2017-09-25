FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Switch Inc: $4 bln valuation after IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 25 days ago

Switch Inc: $4 bln valuation after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ** Data-center provider’s IPO could be priced between $14-$16 per share, could raise up to $500 mln

** Company could be valued at $4 at high-end of range

** Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Las Vegas, company has 800 plus customers and data centers in Las Vegas, Tahoe Reno and Michigan

** Clients include Amazon, EBay, DreamWorks, News Corp

** Competes with CoreSite Realty Corp, CyrusOne Inc , Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equinix Inc

** Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Market, Citigroup

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.