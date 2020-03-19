Swiss 10-year bond yield jumps to highest since May 2019

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Switerzland’s 10-year bond yield jumped to its highest level since May last year on Thursday, as major bond markets globally came under selling pressure.

The Swiss 10-year bond yield rose to as high as -0.246% and was last up 8 basis points on the day. Thirty-year Swiss bond yields were 15 bps higher on the day at -0.09%.

Investors have sold even safe-haven government bonds this week to make up for losses in other markets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)