Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 1:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss 10-year bond yield jumps to highest since May 2019

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Switerzland’s 10-year bond yield jumped to its highest level since May last year on Thursday, as major bond markets globally came under selling pressure.

The Swiss 10-year bond yield rose to as high as -0.246% and was last up 8 basis points on the day. Thirty-year Swiss bond yields were 15 bps higher on the day at -0.09%.

Investors have sold even safe-haven government bonds this week to make up for losses in other markets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below