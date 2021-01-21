Pictet stands behind partner Boris Collardi after FINMA reprimand

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Pictet said it stood behind partner Boris Collardi after the executive was reprimanded by the country’s financial watchdog FINMA for failures to prevent money laundering in his previous job at Julius Baer.

“We take note of FINMA’s decision. Pictet stands behind Boris Collardi,” a spokesman for the Geneva bank said. “We have full confidence in his work at Pictet.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)