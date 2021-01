ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial industry watchdog FINMA has reprimanded two people at private bank Julius Baer following an investigation into serious failings over money laundering, it said on Thursday.

The regulator launched proceedings in one case, and dropped its inquiries in another, after an executive resigned in the case related to alleged corruption in Venezuela. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)