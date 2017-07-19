TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages

(Adds two intraday load reductions at Goesgen later in July) FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Oct 31, 2017 Axpo (1) ............................................................... FURTHER OUTAGES/LOAD REDUCTIONS PLANNED FOR 2017 2017 Leibstadt 1,245 load reduced by 120 MW between Feb 17 and Sept 18, full outage Sep 18-Nov 7, load drop by 120 MW again Nov 7, '17 through Jul 31, '18 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Aug 18-Sep 24 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sep 10 BKW-FMB (4) Goesgen 970 Jul 24, 27 Alpiq (3)*** ................................................................ COMPLETED OUTAGES IN 2017 Goesgen 970 Jun 4-29 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Drop by 320 MW for 5 hours on May 20 Alpiq (3) Muehleberg 355 May 11, partial load cut BKW-FMB (4) Muehleberg 355 Mar 9, load cut by 168 MW for 4 hrs BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 18-20 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 2-Feb 17 Alpiq (3) ................................................................ OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018 2018 Goesgen 970 Jun 4-26 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jul 31-Sept 19 Alpiq (3) Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-Jul 7 Axpo (1) Beznau 1 365 May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 9 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sept 10 BKW-FMB (4) OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019 2019 Goesgen 970 Jun 1-Jul 1 Alpiq (3) Leibstadt 1,245 Jun 4-Oct 2 Alpiq (3) Beznau 1 365 Apr 30-May 12 Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 Jun 7-Jul 8 Axpo (3) ................................................................ 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)