#Switzerland Market Report
August 7, 2017 / 6:43 AM / in 5 days

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages

4 Min Read

 (Beznau 2 offsline for a few days since Aug 5             )
    FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table lists
maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear
power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)


PLANT            MW     TIME PERIOD               LEAD OPERATOR

CURRENT OUTAGES
    
Beznau 2        365     Aug 4-several days        Axpo (1)***
Beznau 1        365     Mar 13, 2015 - Oct 31, 2017
                                                  Axpo (1)


    
...............................................................
FURTHER OUTAGES/LOAD REDUCTIONS PLANNED FOR 2017

2017
Leibstadt     1,245     load reduced by 120 MW between Feb 17
                        and Sept 18, full outage Sep 18-Nov 7, 
                        load drop by 120 MW again Nov 7, '17 
                        through Jul 31, '18       Alpiq (3)
Beznau 2        365     Aug 18-Sep 24             Axpo (1)
Muehleberg      355     Aug 13-Sep 7 (full)       BKW-FMB (4)
Goesgen         970     Jul 27                    Alpiq (3)
................................................................
COMPLETED OUTAGES/LOAD REDUCTIONS IN 2017
Goesgen         970     Jul 24                    Alpiq (3)***
Goesgen         970     Jun 4-29                  Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Drop by 320 MW for 5 hours on
                        May 20                    Alpiq (3)
Muehleberg      355     May 11, partial load cut  BKW-FMB (4)   
 
Muehleberg      355     Mar 9, load cut by 168 MW for
                        4 hrs                     BKW-FMB (4)
Leibstadt     1,245     Feb 18-20                 Alpiq (3)
Leibstadt     1,245     Aug 2-Feb 17              Alpiq (3)


................................................................
        
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2018
    
 2018
 Goesgen        970      Jun 4-26                 Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jul 31-Sept 19           Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 9-Jul 7              Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1       365      May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 9   Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg     355      Jul 23-Sept 10           BKW-FMB (4)
    
OUTAGES PLANNED FOR 2019
    
2019
 Goesgen        970      Jun 1-Jul 1              Alpiq (3)
 Leibstadt    1,245      Jun 4-Oct 2              Alpiq (3)
 Beznau 1       365      Apr 30-May 12            Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2       365      Jun 7-Jul 8              Axpo (3)
................................................................


1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is
100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische
Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%),
Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse
SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB
Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%),E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW
FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

