4 hours ago
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
#Switzerland Market Report
August 14, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 4 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

3 Min Read

 (Muehleberg started annual outage)
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY  TIME PERIOD               OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                
 Beznau 1                   365       Mar 13, 2015-Oct 31,      Axpo (1)
                                      2017                      
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Feb 17-Aug 19, load       Alpiq (3)
                                      reduced by 120 MW         
 Muehleberg                 355       Aug 13-Sept 7             BKW-FMB (4)***
                                                                
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                      
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 18-Sep 24             Axpo (1)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     On Aug 19 load reduced    Alpiq (3)
                                      by 320 MW                 
                                      Aug 19-Sept 18 load to    
                                      be reduced by 120 MW      
                                                                
                                                                
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                              
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 27                    Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 4-7                   Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 24, Jun 4-29          Alpiq (2)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Drop by 320 MW intraday   Alpiq (3)
                                      on May 20                 
 Muehleberg                 355       May 11, Mar 9 load cuts   BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Feb 18-20, Aug 2-Feb 17   Alpiq (3)
                                                                
                                                                
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

