TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Muehleberg started annual outage) Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data. New content is marked*** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD OPERATOR (MW) CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Oct 31, Axpo (1) 2017 Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 17-Aug 19, load Alpiq (3) reduced by 120 MW Muehleberg 355 Aug 13-Sept 7 BKW-FMB (4)*** FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS Beznau 2 365 Aug 18-Sep 24 Axpo (1) Leibstadt 1,245 On Aug 19 load reduced Alpiq (3) by 320 MW Aug 19-Sept 18 load to be reduced by 120 MW COMPLETED OUTAGES Goesgen 970 Jul 27 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 Aug 4-7 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jul 24, Jun 4-29 Alpiq (2) Leibstadt 1,245 Drop by 320 MW intraday Alpiq (3) on May 20 Muehleberg 355 May 11, Mar 9 load cuts BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 18-20, Aug 2-Feb 17 Alpiq (3) Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)