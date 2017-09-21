FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
September 21, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in a month

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (3 days added to Beznau 2 outage)
    Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY  TIME PERIOD               OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                
 Beznau 1                   365       Mar 13, 2015-Oct 31,      Axpo (1)
                                      2017                      
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 18-Sep 27             Axpo (1)***
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Nov 7 through Aug 6,      Alpiq (3)
                                      2018: cut by 170 MW       
                                                                
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                      
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Sep 18-Nov 7 full outage  Alpiq (3)
                                                                
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                              
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by     Alpiq (3)
                                      170 MW                    
 Muehleberg                 355       Aug 13-Sep 8              BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     May 20-Aug 19 load cut    Alpiq (3)
                                      by 170 MW, on Aug 19 cut  
                                      by 370 MW                 
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 27                    Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 4-7                   Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 24, Jun 4-29          Alpiq (2)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Drop by 370 MW intraday   Alpiq (3)
                                      on May 20, drop on Feb    
                                      17 by 170 MW              
 Muehleberg                 355       May 11, Mar 9 load cuts   BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Feb 18-20, Aug 2-Feb 17   Alpiq (3)
                                                                
                                                                
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
