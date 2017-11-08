FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
#Switzerland Market Report
November 8, 2017

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Gives Leibstadt's possible outage end-date in 2017 and new dates for 2018, according to EEX
website)
    Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at
Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY  TIME PERIOD               OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                
 Beznau 1                   365       Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18   Axpo (1)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Sep 18-Dec 21, '17?       Alpiq (3)
                                                                
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                      
 Leibstadt                  1,245     In 2018 through to Sept   Alpiq (3)***
                                      19: to shed 170 MW load   
                                      always, wrapped around    
                                      full outage between Aug   
                                      6-Sep 1. Another ensuing  
                                      full outage Sep 19-Oct    
                                      13                        
                                                                
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                              
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2     Axpo (1)
                                      days ramp-up              
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by     Alpiq (3)
                                      170 MW                    
 Muehleberg                 355       Aug 13-Sep 8              BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     May 20-Aug 19 load cut    Alpiq (3)
                                      by 170 MW, on Aug 19 cut  
                                      by 370 MW                 
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 27                    Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365       Aug 4-7                   Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970       Jul 24, Jun 4-29          Alpiq (2)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Drop by 370 MW intraday   Alpiq (3)
                                      on May 20, drop on Feb    
                                      17 by 170 MW              
 Muehleberg                 355       May 11, Mar 9 load cuts   BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245     Aug 2, 2016-Feb 17, 2017  Alpiq (3)
                                      partial; Feb 17-20,       
                                      full;                     
                                                                
                                                                
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
