TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Beznau 1 intraday cut on Aug 19) Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data. REACTOR NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD OPERATOR (MW) CURRENT, ONGOING OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS Leibstadt 1,245 Load cuts by 170 MW carry Alpiq (3) on from last outage, which ended Dec 22, runs through to Sept 17, 2018, full outage Sep 17-Oct 13, v small cuts thereafter to Jun 3, 2019 Muehleberg 355 Aug 19-Sep 11 BKW-FMB (4) Beznau 1 365 Aug 19 intraday cut Axpo (1)*** COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD CUTS IN 2018 Goesgen 970 Apr 10, Jun 2-23 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19, Axpo (1) 2018, May 2-15 Muehleberg 355 online after Mar 7 BKW-FMW (4) stoppage, May 17 at half load for 3 hrs Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-25 (partial), Jun Axpo (1) 26-Jul 10 (full) Leibstadt 1,245 Mar 24-Jun 16 intraday Alpiq (3) cuts Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)