September 14, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

4 Min Read

 (Muehleberg rejoined grid Sept 13)
    Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data.


    
                                                                  
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                  
 CURRENT, ONGOING                                                 
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS                                               
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Load cuts by 170 MW carry  Alpiq (3)
                                       on from last outage,       
                                       which ended Dec 22, runs   
                                       through to Sept 17, 2018,  
                                       full outage Sep 17-Oct     
                                       13, v small cuts           
                                       thereafter to Jun 3, 2019  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                          
 CUTS IN 2018                                                     
 Muehleberg                 355        Aug 19-Sep 13              BKW-FMB (4)***
 Goesgen                    970        Apr 10, Jun 2-23           Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19,       Axpo (1)
                                       2018, May 2-15, Aug 19     
 Muehleberg                 355        online after Mar 7         BKW-FMW (4)
                                       stoppage, May 17 at half   
                                       load for 3 hrs             
 Beznau 2                   365        Jun 9-25 (partial),  Jun   Axpo (1)
                                       26-Jul 10 (full)           
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Mar 24-Jun 16 intraday     Alpiq (3)
                                       cuts                       
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
