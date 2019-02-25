Switzerland Market Report
February 25, 2019 / 3:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

5 Min Read

 (Changed date for Beznau 2)
    Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.
    
 New content ***


    
                                                                          
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY (MW)      TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
 ONGOING AND PLANNED                                                      
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019                                                  
 Leibstadt                  1,245              Nov 2-Jun 3, 2019, load    Alpiq (3)
                                               cuts of 130 MW,  May       
                                               5-Aug 9 (full)             
 Goesgen                    970                Jun 1-23                   Alpiq (2)
 Muehleberg                 355                Mar 14, 56 MW drop for 1   BKW-FMB (4)
                                               3/4 hrs, Closes            
                                               permanently at the end of  
                                               2019                       
 Beznau 1                   365                May 3-Jun 10               Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2                   365                Aug 12-Sep 20              Axpo (3)***    
                                                                          
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                                  
 CUTS IN 2019                                                             
 Muehleberg                 355                Cuts by 24 MW on Jan       BKW-FMB (4)
                                               24/25 for 12.5 hrs, cuts   
                                               by 67 MW for 2 hrs on Jan  
                                               28                         
 Goesgen                    970                Intrady cuts on Feb 2,     Alpiq (2)
                                               4-5                        
 Leibstadt                  1,245              Feb 6: 4 hr standstill,    Alpiq (3)
                                               Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345 MW  
                                                                          
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                                  
 CUTS IN 2018                                                             
 Muehleberg                 355                online after Mar 7         BKW-FMB (4)
                                               stoppage, May 17 at half   
                                               load for 3 hrs, Aug        
                                               19-Sep 13, Nov 22, drop    
                                               by 170 MW for 3 hrs, Dec   
                                               24 intraday cut by 186 MW  
                                               for 12 hours               
 Goesgen                    970                Apr 10, Jun 2-23           Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 1                   365                Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19,       Axpo (1)
                                               2018, May 2-15, Aug 19     
 Beznau 2                   365                Jun 9-25 (partial),  Jun   Axpo (1)
                                               26-Jul 10 (full)           
 Leibstadt                  1,245              Load cuts by 170 MW        Alpiq (3)
                                               carried on from last       
                                               outage, which ended Dec    
                                               22, ran through to Sept    
                                               17, full outage up to      
                                               Nov. 2, load cuts          
                                               thereafter see above       
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below