Switzerland Market Report
May 3, 2019 / 9:42 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

4 Min Read

 (Beznau 1 annual maintenance begins as scheduled, operator confirms)
    May 3 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at
Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.
    
 New content ***


    
                                                                           
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY (MW)       TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
 ONGOING AND PLANNED                                                       
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019                                                   
 Leibstadt                  1,245               Mar 19-Jun 3, load cuts    Alpiq (3)
                                                by 110 MW, Jun 3-Jul 3     
                                                full outage                
 Goesgen                    970                 Jun 1-23                   Alpiq (2)
 Muehleberg                 355                 Load drops on May 16, Jun  BKW-FMB (4)
                                                13, Jul 18, Aug 15, Sep    
                                                5, 19, closes permanently  
                                                at the end of 2019         
 Beznau 1                   365                 May 3-Jun 10               Axpo (1)***
 Beznau 2                   365                 Aug 12-Sep 20              Axpo (3)  
                                                                           
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                                   
 CUTS IN 2019                                                              
 Muehleberg                 355                 Cuts by 24 MW on Jan       BKW-FMB (4)
                                                24/25 for 12.5 hrs, cuts   
                                                by 67 MW for 2 hrs on Jan  
                                                28, Mar 14, 56 MW drop     
                                                for 1 3/4 hrs, Apr 11      
 Goesgen                    970                 Intrady cuts on Feb 2,     Alpiq (2)
                                                4-5                        
 Leibstadt                  1,245               Feb 6: 4 hr standstill,    Alpiq (3)
                                                Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345     
                                                MW, Nov 2-Mar 19, load     
                                                cuts by 130 MW, Apr 25     
                                                fully off for several      
                                                hours                      
                                                                           
                                                                           
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below