TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

 (Leibstadt was offline from May 12 to early on May 15, since then cuts by 110 MW to June 3)
    May 15 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY (MW)        TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
 ONGOING AND PLANNED                                                        
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019                                                    
 Leibstadt                  1,245                To shed 110 MW up to Jun   Alpiq (3)***
                                                 3, Jun 3-Jul 3 full        
 Goesgen                    970                  Jun 1-23                   Alpiq (2)
 Muehleberg                 355                  Load drops on May 16, Jun  BKW-FMB (4)
                                                 13, Jul 18, Aug 15, Sep    
                                                 5, 19, closes permanently  
                                                 at the end of 2019         
 Beznau 1                   365                  May 3-Jun 10               Axpo (1)
 Beznau 2                   365                  Aug 12-Sep 20              Axpo (3)  
                                                                            
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                                    
 CUTS IN 2019                                                               
 Muehleberg                 355                  Cuts by 24 MW on Jan       BKW-FMB (4)
                                                 24/25 for 12.5 hrs, cuts   
                                                 by 67 MW for 2 hrs on Jan  
                                                 28, Mar 14, 56 MW drop     
                                                 for 1 3/4 hrs, Apr 11      
 Goesgen                    970                  Intrady cuts on Feb 2,     Alpiq (2)
                                                 4-5                        
 Leibstadt                  1,245                Feb 6: 4 hr standstill,    Alpiq (3)***
                                                 Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345     
                                                 MW, Nov 2-Mar 19, load     
                                                 cuts by 130 MW, Apr 25     
                                                 fully off for several      
                                                 hours, Mar 19-Apr 24 load  
                                                 cuts by 110 MW, Apr 24-26  
                                                 fully off, cuts by 110 MW  
                                                 to May 12, fully off May   
                                                 12-15                      
                                                                            
                                                                            
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
