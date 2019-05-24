TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data. New content *** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) TIME PERIOD OPERATOR ONGOING AND PLANNED OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS 2019 Leibstadt 1,245 To shed 110 MW up to Jun Alpiq (3) 3, Jun 3-Jul 3 full Goesgen 970 Jun 1-23 Alpiq (2) Muehleberg 355 Load drops on Jun 13, Jul BKW-FMB (4) 18, Aug 15, Sep 5, 19, closes permanently at the end of 2019 Beznau 1 365 May 3-Jun 10 Axpo (1) Beznau 2 365 Aug 12-Sep 20 Axpo (3) COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD CUTS IN 2019 Muehleberg 355 Cuts by 24 MW on Jan BKW-FMB (4) 24/25 for 12.5 hrs, cuts by 67 MW for 2 hrs on Jan 28, Mar 14, 56 MW drop for 1 3/4 hrs, Apr 11, May 16 Goesgen 970 Intrady cuts on Feb 2, Alpiq (2) 4-5 Leibstadt 1,245 Feb 6: 4 hr standstill, Alpiq (3) Jan 19 1 hr cut by 345 MW, Nov 2-Mar 19, load cuts by 130 MW, Apr 25 fully off for several hours, Mar 19-Apr 24 load cuts by 110 MW, Apr 24-26 fully off, cuts by 110 MW to May 12, fully off May 12-15 Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)