TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
#Switzerland Market Report
December 7, 2017 / 12:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at
Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                 
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD               OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                 
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                 
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18   Axpo (1)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Sep 18-Dec 21, '17        Alpiq (3)
                                                                 
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                       
 Leibstadt                  1,245      In 2018 through to Sept   Alpiq (3)
                                       17: to shed 170 MW load   
                                       always, wrapped around    
                                       full outage between Aug   
                                       6-Sep 1. Another ensuing  
                                       full outage Sep 19-Oct    
                                       13                        
                                                                 
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                               
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2     Axpo (1)
                                       days ramp-up              
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by     Alpiq (3)
                                       170 MW                    
 Muehleberg                 355        Aug 13-Sep 8              BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      May 20-Aug 19 load cut    Alpiq (3)
                                       by 170 MW, on Aug 19 cut  
                                       by 370 MW                 
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 27                    Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 4-7                   Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 24, Jun 4-29          Alpiq (2)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Drop by 370 MW intraday   Alpiq (3)
                                       on May 20                 
 Muehleberg                 355        May 11, Mar 9 load cuts   BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 2, 2016-Feb 15, 2017  Alpiq (3)
                                       partial; Feb 15-20,       
                                       full; Feb 20-May 5        
                                       partial                   
                                                                 
                                                                 
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
