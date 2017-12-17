TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Updates Leibstadt outage dates/volumes in 2017/18) Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data. New content is marked*** REACTOR NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD OPERATOR (MW) CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18 Axpo (1) Leibstadt 1,245 Sep 18-Dec 18, '17 (full) Alpiq (3)*** FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS Leibstadt 1,245 Carrying on from Dec. 18, Alpiq (3)*** 2017, in 2018 through to Sept 17: to shed 170 MW load always, wrapped around full outage between Aug 6-Sep 1. Another ensuing full outage Sep 19-Oct 13 COMPLETED OUTAGES Beznau 2 365 Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2 Axpo (1) days ramp-up Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by 120 Alpiq (3) MW, on Aug 19 alone 170-370 MW Muehleberg 355 Aug 13-Sep 8 BKW-FMB (4) Leibstadt 1,245 Aug 2, 2016-Feb 17, 2017 Alpiq (3) full, Feb 20-Aug 19 partial, on May 20 alone intraday cut by 320 MW Goesgen 970 Jul 27 Alpiq (2) Beznau 2 365 Aug 4-7 Axpo (1) Goesgen 970 Jul 24, Jun 4-29 Alpiq (2) Muehleberg 355 May 11, Mar 9 load cuts BKW-FMB (4) Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)