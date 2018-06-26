TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

(Beznau 2 in full outage for 2 weeks, operator says, EEX data shows to July 9) June 26 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data. REACTOR NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD OPERATOR (MW) CURRENT, ONGOING OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS Leibstadt 1,245 Load cuts by 170 MW carry Alpiq (3) on from last outage, which ended Dec 22, runs through to Sept 17, 2018, will be wrapped around one full outage between Aug 6-Sep 1 and another one between Sep 19-Oct 13, also on March 24 and Jun 16 alone 320 MW cuts Beznau 2 365 Jun 26-Jul 7 Axpo (1)*** Beznau 1 365 Aug 24-Sep 19 Axpo (1) Muehleberg 355 Jul 23-Sep 10 (full), BKW-FMB (4) reduced: Aug 19-Sep 11 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD CUTS IN 2018 Goesgen 970 Apr 10, Jun 2-23 Alpiq (2) Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19, Axpo (1) 2018, May 2-15 Muehleberg 355 online after Mar 7 BKW-FMW (4) stoppage, May 17 at half load for 3 hrs Beznau 2 365 Jun 9-25 (partial) Axpo (1) Source: here 1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG. 2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%) 3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG (16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%) 4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)