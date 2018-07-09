FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Beznau restarted, EEX data shows)
    July 9 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data.


    
                                                                  
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                  
 CURRENT, ONGOING                                                 
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS                                               
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Load cuts by 170 MW carry  Alpiq (3)
                                       on from last outage,       
                                       which ended Dec 22, runs   
                                       through to Sept 17, 2018,  
                                       will be wrapped around     
                                       one full outage between    
                                       Aug 6-Sep 1 and another    
                                       one between Sep 19-Oct     
                                       13, also on March 24 and   
                                       Jun 16 alone 320 MW cuts   
 Beznau 1                   365        Aug 24-Sep 19              Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg                 355        Jul 23-Sep 10 (full),      BKW-FMB (4)
                                       reduced: Aug 19-Sep 11     
                                                                  
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                          
 CUTS IN 2018                                                     
 Beznau 2                   365        Jun 26-Jul 9               Axpo (1)***
 Goesgen                    970        Apr 10, Jun 2-23           Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19,       Axpo (1)
                                       2018, May 2-15             
 Muehleberg                 355        online after Mar 7         BKW-FMW (4)
                                       stoppage, May 17 at half   
                                       load for 3 hrs             
 Beznau 2                   365        Jun 9-25 (partial)         Axpo (1)
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
