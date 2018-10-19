FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
October 19, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

4 Min Read

 (Leibstadt outage to drag on until early Nov due measures around welding seams in cooling
system)
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data.


    
                                                                     
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY      TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                     
 CURRENT, ONGOING                                                    
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS                                                  
 Leibstadt                  1,245         Sep 17-early Nov (full),   Alpiq (3)***
                                          load cuts of 130 MW        
                                          thereafter to Jun 3, 2019  
                                                                     
                                                                     
                                                                     
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                             
 CUTS IN 2018                                                        
 Muehleberg                 355           Aug 19-Sep 13              BKW-FMB (4)
 Goesgen                    970           Apr 10, Jun 2-23           Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 1                   365           Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19,       Axpo (1)
                                          2018, May 2-15, Aug 19     
 Muehleberg                 355           online after Mar 7         BKW-FMW (4)
                                          stoppage, May 17 at half   
                                          load for 3 hrs             
 Beznau 2                   365           Jun 9-25 (partial),  Jun   Axpo (1)
                                          26-Jul 10 (full)           
 Leibstadt                  1,245         Load cuts by 170 MW        Alpiq (3)
                                          carried on from last       
                                          outage, which ended Dec    
                                          22, ran through to Sept    
                                          17                         
                                                                     
                                                                     
                                                                     
                                                                     
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.