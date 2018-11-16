Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

 (Muehleberg with small reduction on Nov 22)
    Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data.


    
                                                                       
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY (MW)   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
 CURRENT, ONGOING                                                      
 OUTAGES/LOAD DROPS                                                    
 Leibstadt                  1,245           Nov 2-Jun 3, 2019, load    Alpiq (3)
                                            cuts of 130 MW             
 Muehleberg                 355             Nov 22, drop by 170 MW     BKW-FMB (4)***
                                            for 3 hrs                  
                                                                       
                                                                       
 COMPLETED OUTAGES, LOAD                                               
 CUTS IN 2018                                                          
 Muehleberg                 355             Aug 19-Sep 13              BKW-FMB (4)
 Goesgen                    970             Apr 10, Jun 2-23           Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 1                   365             Mar 13, 2015-Mar 19,       Axpo (1)
                                            2018, May 2-15, Aug 19     
 Muehleberg                 355             online after Mar 7         BKW-FMW (4)
                                            stoppage, May 17 at half   
                                            load for 3 hrs             
 Beznau 2                   365             Jun 9-25 (partial),  Jun   Axpo (1)
                                            26-Jul 10 (full)           
 Leibstadt                  1,245           Load cuts by 170 MW        Alpiq (3)***
                                            carried on from last       
                                            outage, which ended Dec    
                                            22, ran through to Sept    
                                            17, full outage up to      
                                            Nov. 2, load cuts          
                                            thereafter see above       
                                                                       
                                                                       
                                                                       
                                                                       
                                                                       
                                                                       
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
